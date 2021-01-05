Video
Tomorrows Technician

House Of Kolor Calendar Recognizes Artists, Customers

Champion Brands Celebrates 65th Anniversary

LIQUI MOLY Donates Goods Worth Several Million Euro

Tech Garage Returning For Season Seven
News

House Of Kolor Calendar Recognizes Artists, Customers

 

The 2021 House of Kolor calendar is now available featuring some of the custom industry’s boldest and brightest bikes and vehicles. The annual calendar program not only highlights custom projects exclusively painted with House of Kolor products, but the work of the artist — everyone from Darren Wenzel at West Coast Choppers in Austin, Texas, to Steve Santos at Santos Customs in Vacaville, California.

On this year’s cover, House of Kolor celebrates the work of Paige Macy of Stripe Cult Painting in Salt Lake City, Utah, on a 1998 Harley-Davidson Superglide. “The calendar recognizes true talent, artists using our custom brand to do what they do,” says Rob Mowson, VP of marketing, House of Kolor. “Each and every project featured in the catalog reinforces House of Kolor’s unlimited color range and effect, which goes beyond traditional pearls and flakes, capturing truly stunning and radical multi-dimensional finishes.”

Other winners in the 2021 House of Kolor calendar include Doug Starbuck’s 1956 Oldsmobile 98 from Star Side Designs in Riverside, California, and Juan “Munch” Gonzalez’s 1954 Chevrolet 3600 Long Bed from Valhalla Auto Restoration in Port Murray, New Jersey. 

December is dedicated to Mike Lavallee – a world-renowned airbrush artist and pinstriping pioneer. Lavallee was the creator of the very popular True Flames airbrushing technique which mimicked real-like flames utilizing the following HOK Kolors: black, white apple red, chrome yellow, Kandy tangerine, molly orange, pagan gold and passion purple pearl. He designed his own techniques and templates using the House of Kolor paint system in a way that was never intended. 

“We’re deeply saddened by Mike’s passing and know his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many he has touched with his talent and friendship,” says Mowson. 

The winners of the 2021 House of Kolor calendar are:

  • January: 1983 CHEVROLET C10 | Joe Martin | Martin Bros Customs 
  • February: 2019 WEST COAST CHOPPERS SWING ARM DOMINATOR | Darren Wenzel & Jesse James | West Coast Choppers
  • March: 1956 OLDSMOBILE 98 |Doug Starbuck |Star Side Designs 
  • April: 1992 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FXRT |Taylor Schultz |Schultz Designz
  • May: 1933 FACTORY FIVE HOT ROD | Neil Delise | Carrosserie Touche Finale 
  • June: 2020 HARLEY-DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE |Erik Frank | Hardcore Customs 
  • July: 1998 CHEVROLET S10 | Steven Burke | SNK Auto Body 
  • August: 1960 OLDSMOBILE SUPER 88 | Steve Santos | Santos Kustoms 
  • September: 1954 CHEVROLET 3600 LONG BED |Juan “Munch” Gonzalez | Valhalla Auto Restoration
  • October: 1998 HARLEY-DAVIDSON SUPERGLIDE | Paige Macy |Stripe Cult Painting 
  • November: 1979 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FX SUPER GLIDE 80 | Steve Gibson | Air Oil and Lead/Purdy Collision 
  • December: In Memory of Mike Lavallee

New for 2021 – a digital download option for the calendar will be available. Subscribe to the quarterly email newsletter to receive calendar downloads for your mobile device and desktop. If you feature a House of Kolor bike, build or special project, remember to tag us @houseofkolor_ and incorporate #MyHouseOfKolor in your post for a chance to be featured in the 2022 calendar. For more information, visit House of Kolor.

Connect