 How much U.S. EV infrastructure is enough?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

How much U.S. EV infrastructure is enough?

As charging technology changes, so will our estimates of infrastructure needed to keep up with EV adoption.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of The Buzz by David Sickels

Related Articles

Talk to anyone who doesn’t consider EVs to be the bee’s knees and charging will inevitably come up. We don’t have enough! Where’s it all going to go? Where’s the electricity going to come from?

Legitimately, these are actually good questions. Let’s break it down.

To answer this infrastructure conundrum, EV supporters can point to the over 140,000 EV charging stations currently deployed across the U.S. – hey, that’s a lot!

However… no it’s not. Today, with so few EVs on the road, maybe this will do, but according to a recent study by S&P Global Mobility, we’re really going to need to pick up the pace. Even when home-installed chargers are taken into account, to properly match forecasted EV sales demand, the U.S. will need to see the number of EV chargers quadruple between now and 2025, and grow more than eight-fold by 2030.

Now, a study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in the United States found that a ratio of one public charging station for every 10 to 20 EVs in a given area would be, in general, sufficient to meet the charging needs of most EV drivers.

With that in mind, new vehicle EV market share is likely to reach 40% by 2030, at which point the total number of EVs in operation could reach 28.3 million units.

To support that EV car parc, S&P says by 2027 there will be a need for about 1.2 million Level 2 chargers and 109,000 Level 3 chargers deployed nationally. Looking to 2030, with the assumption of 28.3 million EVs on U.S. roads, an estimated total of 2.13 million Level 2 and 172,000 Level 3 public chargers will be required – all in addition to the units that consumers put in their own garages.

A 2020 report by the Rocky Mountain Institute estimates that total number to be around 4 million chargers total by 2030 to support a fleet of 28 million electric vehicles.

So, we aren’t quite on the right pace to meet EV projections – but there is hope. Currently, 35 states have signed on for federal assistance under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, of which $7.5 billion is earmarked for EV charging infrastructure. Now, the Biden Administration has pledged that the government will fund the installation of half a million charging stations – but, of course, that’s small potatoes in the grand scheme.

One more beacon of hope is this: Technology, believe it or not, changes.

Battery swapping, wireless charging, and even the increased deployment of DC wallbox solutions at home are three solutions that will change the landscape. In China and Vietnam, battery swapping is starting to catch on, though it’s virtually nowhere in Europe and the U.S. Not to mention, there are numerous companies working on EV batteries with completely different chemical compositions. If any of these should catch on, who knows what it will mean for charging as we know it.

More EV Impact Show With David Sickels Available Here

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Charging Ahead With EV Opportunities

New data shows there will be room for – and a need for – products for both incoming electric and ICE vehicles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

You can’t turn a corner these days without seeing a headline about electric vehicles. In recent years, this caused some consternation in the automotive aftermarket, with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles being the bread and butter for this industry. However, new data shows there will continue to be room for – and a need for – products for both incoming electric and ICE vehicles. 

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
U.S. Announces New EV Charging Network Standards

The new standards will ensure everyone can use the network, no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Safe Handling, Disposal and Storage of EV Batteries

The first and most critical step is to check the OEM guidelines (provided a battery has been properly tested for no damage).

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Electrifying The Next Generation of Techs

The future is bright and exciting for vehicle repair.

By Doug Kaufman
Jump Starting an EV

If an EV with a full battery won’t start, here’s how you can get it up and running.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

EV Safety: Battery Precautions & Welding Considerations

Safety precautions take on a whole new meaning with hybrid or battery electric vehicles.

By Bud Center
Noise Reduction is More Important for Tires Today

Tire engineers use a bevy of tests to strive for lower decibels and create a tire that minimizes any noise distractions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tesla Diagnostics

Sooner or later, someone might ask if you can work on a Tesla.

By Andrew Markel
Tesla Wheel Bearing Replacement

The process of replacing the hub unit on a Tesla is the same as many cars and light trucks.

By Andrew Markel