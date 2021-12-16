How To Choose A Truck Shock & Strut (VIDEO)

Click Here to Read More

Customer: “Well, I’ve decided to keep my truck after looking at new truck prices. Wow, I got sticker shock at the dealer. But the reason I was considering a new one is because mine just “feels” old. I don’t like its rough, noisy ride and poor control. And, because of that, I’m a bit concerned about pulling a trailer anymore. I thought maybe you could give me some advice on what I could do to make keeping it a good choice.”

Service Advisor: “I can definitely help you with that. In fact, I just installed new KYB Strut-Plus assemblies on my truck and I’m super pleased with the result. Your truck has front struts and from your description, replacing them should make a big improvement.”

Customer: “That’s one of my questions: Do you suggest just replacing the struts or the complete strut with spring & mount?”

Service Advisor: “Good question. Here’s my advice: First, your symptoms sound like there could be additional worn parts causing some of the noise and loose feeling, so let’s start with complete assemblies that include the spring and strut mount. Then choose the KYB brand because they’re Completely Correct for your vehicle. KYB also offers up to three choices in complete strut assemblies.”