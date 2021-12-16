 How To Choose A Truck Shock & Strut (VIDEO)
Tomorrows Technician

on

How To Choose A Truck Shock & Strut (VIDEO)

on

TechIQ: Pothole Wheel Bearing Noise (VIDEO)

on

Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)

on

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Warranty & Service Contracts (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

TechIQ: Pothole Wheel Bearing Noise (VIDEO)
play

TechIQ: Pothole Wheel Bearing Noise (VIDEO)

Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)
play

Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Underhood: Improving Turbocharger Longevity
Automotive: MINI TPMS Service

News: PPG Adds Online Training For Commercial Vehicle Paint Techs
Automotive: Air Conditioning Components
Video

How To Choose A Truck Shock & Strut (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Should you just replace the struts or the complete strut with spring & mount? This video is sponsored by KYB.
Scene: At the shop’s service counter. The customer approaches the service advisor.

Customer: “Hi there Frank, how are you?”

Service Advisor: “Doing great, thanks. What brings you in today?”

Customer: “Well, I’ve decided to keep my truck after looking at new truck prices. Wow, I got sticker shock at the dealer. But the reason I was considering a new one is because mine just “feels” old. I don’t like its rough, noisy ride and poor control. And, because of that, I’m a bit concerned about pulling a trailer anymore. I thought maybe you could give me some advice on what I could do to make keeping it a good choice.”

Service Advisor: “I can definitely help you with that. In fact, I just installed new KYB Strut-Plus assemblies on my truck and I’m super pleased with the result. Your truck has front struts and from your description, replacing them should make a big improvement.”

Customer: “That’s one of my questions: Do you suggest just replacing the struts or the complete strut with spring & mount?”

Service Advisor: “Good question. Here’s my advice: First, your symptoms sound like there could be additional worn parts causing some of the noise and loose feeling, so let’s start with complete assemblies that include the spring and strut mount. Then choose the KYB brand because they’re Completely Correct for your vehicle. KYB also offers up to three choices in complete strut assemblies.”

Customer: “Why choices, I thought any new part would work OK?”

Service Advisor: “They will all work, but for your truck KYB let’s you choose between an original equipment-restoring option called Strut-Plus that includes a factory-like strut, or you can choose to upgrade to a monotube style strut called Truck-Plus Performance. Monotubes outperform original equipment, improve handling and even add additional control during aggressive driving like towing.”

 Customer: “Extra control sounds good to me. What’s the other option?”

Service Advisor: “You’re going to like this one, KYB also offers a Truck-Plus leveling assembly, it includes all new components and will raise the front of your truck about two inches for a more aggressive appearance!

Customer: “That sounds even better: I can keep my truck, make it ride better and look tougher! Thanks for the advice Frank!

This video is sponsored by KYB.

