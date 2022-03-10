Hunter Adds SmartSpot Technology to Premium Wheel Balancers

Hunter Engineering is making weight placement for wheel balancing as precise, accurate and easy as it can be with the introduction of its SmartSpot technology.

SmartSpot is a moving laser dot that locates the exact location where the technician should place the designated tape weights. This new feature will be standard on Hunter’s Road Force Elite and HD Elite wheel balancers.

The new technology will be available for demonstration and ordering at NADA 2022 next week in Las Vegas.

The laser dot pinpointing the exact location is designed to remove even the slightest confusion as to where weights should be placed. It saves time by reducing weight chasing, or repeated trial and error, by ensuring maximum speed and accuracy the first time.