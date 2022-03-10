 Hunter Adds SmartSpot Technology to Premium Wheel Balancers
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Hunter Adds SmartSpot Technology to Premium Wheel Balancers

on

Continental Autodiagnos TPMS SE Increases Tire Service

on

Mayhew Tools Expands Cable Ties Line With Heat Stabilization

on

Milwaukee Expands Job Site Cleanup Product Line
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

ASE Test Prep: What Type of Diagnostic Code is a P0300? Video
play

ASE Test Prep: What Type of Diagnostic Code is a P0300?

ASE Test Prep: Why Should Customer Concerns Be Verified? Video
play

ASE Test Prep: Why Should Customer Concerns Be Verified?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries
CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service
Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

News: ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Hunter Adds SmartSpot Technology to Premium Wheel Balancers

Moving laser dot locates the exact location for quick, easy weight placement.
Advertisement
 

on

Hunter Engineering is making weight placement for wheel balancing as precise, accurate and easy as it can be with the introduction of its SmartSpot technology.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

SmartSpot is a moving laser dot that locates the exact location where the technician should place the designated tape weights. This new feature will be standard on Hunter’s Road Force Elite and HD Elite wheel balancers.

The new technology will be available for demonstration and ordering at NADA 2022 next week in Las Vegas.

The laser dot pinpointing the exact location is designed to remove even the slightest confusion as to where weights should be placed. It saves time by reducing weight chasing, or repeated trial and error, by ensuring maximum speed and accuracy the first time.

Advertisement

Additionally, SmartSpot reduces the number of instances where a technician might place the inner weight in the outer location, or vice versa. “Most of the time, technicians will be able to view the screen and properly place the weights on the projected line,” said Greg Meyer, senior Hunter product manager. ”With the SmartSpot laser, we’re able to remove any ambiguity by automatically locating the exact spot for the quickest and easiest possible placement.”

For more info: hunter.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Schrader TPMS Tool Features EZ Sensor Programming

Tools & Products: Launch X-431 Throttle III Offers Extensive Vehicle Coverage

Tools & Products: K-Tool Introduces New Lighting Lineup

Tools & Products: Streamlight’s BearTrap Offers Hands-Free Illumination

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician