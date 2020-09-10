Connect with us

Hunter Introduces New AutoComp Elite Lineup

The top-of-the-line model, AutoComp Elite Digi-Cal, comes with Hunter’s Digi-Cal, which instantly measures rotor thickness and depth cut.
Hunter announces a new AutoComp Elite (ACE) family of on-car brake lathes. The new AutoComp Elite Digi-Cal, Standard and Base lathes are built from the same powerful and robust lathe body, but each delivers different feature sets and price points.

Hunter’s original AutoComp Elite features patented Anti-Chatter Technology (ACT), which eliminates the buildup of vibration (chatter) that can occur when machining rotors at a fixed speed. All three new models still feature ACT, plus the same power, adjustable speed, quick compensation and precise cutting abilities of the current model.

The top-of-the-line model, AutoComp Elite Digi-Cal, comes with Hunter’s Digi-Cal, which instantly measures rotor thickness and depth cut. This thickness is compared to the vehicle specs. Digi-Cal models also come with an intuitive touchscreen interface to simplify lathe operation and provide on-board training videos plus adaptor and vehicle lookup. 

The AutoComp Elite standard model includes a touchscreen interface but without Digi-Cal. The Autocomp Elite Basic is the most economical model, without a tablet or Digi-Cal.

Learn more about the AutoComp Elite.

For more information, contact your local Hunter representative at https://www.hunter.com/contact.

