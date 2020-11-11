Connect with us

Hunter Releases New L494HD Heavy-Duty Four-Post Lift

Hunter’s L494HD comes alignment-ready with turnplate pockets and slip plates for servicing standard vehicles.
Hunter Engineering has released a new, 35,000-lb. heavy-duty four-post lift, the L494HD.

The company says the L494HD has galvanized runways which offer corrosion protection, capable of servicing vehicles up to a 320-in. wheelbase.

Hunter’s L494HD comes alignment-ready with turnplate pockets and slip plates for servicing standard vehicles, the company says.

The new four-post lift can be equipped with optional Powerslide and FIA turnplates and slip plates. This saves time by eliminating trips around the truck when locking and unlocking plates, Hunter says. The aligner can be connected to control all lock and unlock functions automatically.

Optional 20,000-lb. jacks and optional LED AlignLights can also be added, Hunter says.

In this article:
