HURRY! School Of The Year Entries Close Soon!

WIX Filters is once again partnering with O’Reilly Auto Parts as title sponsors for the Tomorrow’s Technician 2022 School of the Year competition, a national contest that finds and names the best technician training school in the country. WIX and O’Reilly Auto Parts are sponsors of the national award in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Tech, a Babcox Media publication dedicated to automotive students.

The School of the Year competition is open to all high schools or post-secondary schools that interact with Tomorrow’s Technician through our newsletter, website or T2U Learning Management System.

“All you need to do to enter your school into the first round is complete a simple online form,” explains Tomorrow’s Tech editor Doug Kaufman. “Following that, you’ll have the opportunity to really showcase your program with a short video entry. It’s exciting to see how creative program participants can be!”

Initial nominations will be accepted through September 2, and 20 finalists will be announced after all submissions are received. Finalists will submit a video highlighting their programs and judges will then review entry criteria and select the top school from each of four regions of the U.S. The winner will be selected from the four finalists and announced in the fall.