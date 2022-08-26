 HURRY! School Of The Year Entries Close Soon!
School of the Year

HURRY! School Of The Year Entries Close Soon!

 

on

Sept. 2 deadline for initial entry into the 2022 program Sponsored by WIX Filters, O’Reilly Auto Parts & Tomorrow’s Tech.
WIX Filters is once again partnering with O’Reilly Auto Parts as title sponsors for the Tomorrow’s Technician 2022 School of the Year competition, a national contest that finds and names the best technician training school in the country. WIX and O’Reilly Auto Parts are sponsors of the national award in conjunction with Tomorrow’s Tech, a Babcox Media publication dedicated to automotive students.

The School of the Year competition is open to all high schools or post-secondary schools that interact with Tomorrow’s Technician through our newsletter, website or T2U Learning Management System.

“All you need to do to enter your school into the first round is complete a simple online form,” explains Tomorrow’s Tech editor Doug Kaufman. “Following that, you’ll have the opportunity to really showcase your program with a short video entry. It’s exciting to see how creative program participants can be!”

Nominate Your School Today!

Initial nominations will be accepted through September 2, and 20 finalists will be announced after all submissions are received. Finalists will submit a video highlighting their programs and judges will then review entry criteria and select the top school from each of four regions of the U.S. The winner will be selected from the four finalists and announced in the fall.

“When you invest in education you demonstrate a commitment to shaping the potential of future generations. WIX Filters recognizes the significance of the School of the Year program in identifying tomorrow’s technicians and we are proud to continue our partnership of this program,” said Alison Grabowski, senior marketing manager for WIX Filters.

“We understand the critical role that trade careers play in this country, and the need for advanced skills and training touches almost everyone and every industry,” Grabowski added. “WIX was founded on a commitment to quality and innovation, and the School of the Year program is both an extension of that commitment and demonstrates our support of the next generation of technicians.”

The winning school will receive a visit from Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors, a $10,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program, WIX Filters gear and an appearance by the WIX mobile marketing unit*.

Jack Stow, North Kansas City CTEC and Doug Kaufman, Tomorrow’s Technician celebrate in Las Vegas during the AAPEX trade show.

In addition, the winning school’s instructor and guest will travel to Las Vegas and attend the AAPEX and SEMA shows as well as the Babcox Media recognition dinner in November*.

The Top 20 schools will receive national recognition on the Tomorrow’s Tech website, in the daily eNewsletter, “Tomorrow’s Tech Today,” and on various social media platforms. Schools selected as a runner-up will each receive a $500 gift card from WIX.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 2.

*Winnings, including the availability of the mobile marketing and travel, will be dependent on any safety measures enacted by schools, sponsors or the CDC.

