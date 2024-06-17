Hybrid & BEV Cooling System Maintenance 

Do they need coolant replacement?

Many new coolant specifications and formulation changes were due to changes in the metallurgy of the engine and radiator. As cast iron and brass gave way to aluminum, new coolants were required. Also, longer replacement intervals changed the chemistry of coolants. But what happens when you take away the internal combustion engine and add the possibility of electrocution? You get a new generation of engine coolants for hybrids and battery electric vehicles.

Whether it is a hybrid or BEV, the motor drive unit, battery, and inverter need thermal management by circulating coolant. The coolant has a service interval of 10 years, 200,000 miles, or the manufacturer may say it is a lifetime fluid. However, most BEVs or hybrids will require cooling system repair before reaching the interval.

The cooling systems for a hybrid drive unit will be separate from the internal combustion engine and are very similar to those of a BEV. The cooling system will circulate coolant with electric pumps instead of an engine-driven pump. Where is the coolant circulated? The heat sources for the system are the motor, inverter and battery.

The heat is transferred to the passenger compartment or heat exchangers (radiators). The system is trying to strike a balance and keep the components at a consistent temperature no matter if the driver is present. There are other components like electric pumps, valves and coolant holding tanks that look like a thermos.

Can an EV overheat? Yes and no. Very few cases exist where an EV was ejecting coolant out of a cap. Most cooling systems will detect a high temperature or a low coolant level and disable the vehicle or derate the power.

What Type of Coolant is Required?

Coolant is the medium to transfer heat. The heat in a BEV or hybrid vehicle is typically lower than in an internal combustion vehicle. With lower temperatures, the pressure in the system generally is lower. This is great for the longevity of the coolant. Also, there is less oxidation and contamination caused by an internal combustion engine.

The coolant specified by most OEMs calls for a non-conductive coolant. Formulating non-conductive coolants typically involves using base fluids and additives that do not ionize in solution. Common base fluids include glycols with organic acid synthetic fluids with low electrical conductivity. Additives are carefully selected to ensure they do not introduce ionic species that could increase conductivity.

Non-conductive coolants often contain corrosion inhibitors that protect metal components within the cooling system. These inhibitors are chosen to ensure they do not contribute to electrical conductivity. They prevent the metallic ions from entering the coolant.

Most EV OEMs specify a proprietary coolant specification. Tesla and Rivian, for example, recommend a G48 coolant. It is often recognized by its distinctive blue or blue-green color and is formulated to provide long-lasting protection for engine components.

G48 coolant is typically based on ethylene glycol and combines organic and inorganic corrosion inhibitors. This hybrid technology effectively protects various metals and plastics found in hybrid and BEV drive systems.

How Do You Flush the Cooling System on a Hybrid or BEV?

You typically need two tools to service an electric drive cooling system. The first tool is a scan tool. The cooling system can be a maze of valves, solenoids and pumps. Some vehicles have scan tools with special functions to purge, fill and bleed the cooling system. Without the scan tool, you might leave air bubbles in the system that can create hot spots in the battery pack. The second tool is a vacuum-filling tool, which will create a vacuum in the cooling system. This helps to fill the cooling system and eliminate bubbles.

Some EVs have special cooling system tools that create a bypass for the coolant so old coolant is removed, and new coolant is added simultaneously.

If you plan to use a pressure tester to investigate leaks on a hybrid or BEV cooling system, first look for the maximum pressure in the service information. Some systems have a max pressure as low as 5-10 psi. If you exceed the maximum pressure, you could damage the battery pack.