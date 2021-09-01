 Hybrid Service and Repair Course Available -
Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Training

Hybrid Service and Repair Course Available

Approx. Course time: 3 Hours. This course is sponsored by T2U.
on

To view this course and to register to T2U’s learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.

Click Here to Read More
This course is designed to educate technicians and shop owners on proper methods when servicing and maintaining hybrid vehicles. One of the most important aspects of this type of work is maintaining proper safety precautions – it is crucial when dealing with high voltage vehicles.

The electronic components on these vehicles are often complex and expensive; therefore, proper diagnostic techniques and procedures are also crucial. Hybrid vehicles differ from year and manufacturer, and this course will guide you through the differences and similarities of the various hybrid vehicles you are likely to service.

Instructor: Dave Hobbs

Topics covered: 

  • Proper methods for service and maintenance
  • Proper safety precautions
  • Overview of various hybrid vehicles procedures

NOTE: You must view all exercises and successfully complete the post Test in order to earn your certificate of completion.

This course is sponsored by T2U.

