Hybrid Service and Repair Course Available

This course is designed to educate technicians and shop owners on proper methods when servicing and maintaining hybrid vehicles. One of the most important aspects of this type of work is maintaining proper safety precautions – it is crucial when dealing with high voltage vehicles.

The electronic components on these vehicles are often complex and expensive; therefore, proper diagnostic techniques and procedures are also crucial. Hybrid vehicles differ from year and manufacturer, and this course will guide you through the differences and similarities of the various hybrid vehicles you are likely to service.

Instructor: Dave Hobbs

Topics covered:

Proper methods for service and maintenance

Proper safety precautions

Overview of various hybrid vehicles procedures

NOTE: You must view all exercises and successfully complete the post Test in order to earn your certificate of completion.