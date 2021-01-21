Video
Tomorrows Technician

Courses

on

Hybrid Service & Repair

on

Meter Usage & Electrical

on

Data Bus Diagnostics
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Check Labor Guide When Replacing A Battery
play

VIDEO: Check Labor Guide When Replacing A Battery

VIDEO: Detonation Noise
play

VIDEO: Detonation Noise

Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

This course has been designed to give the knowledge and skills for both maintaining hybrid vehicles and the hybrid system.
Enroll Now

This course is designed to educate technicians and shop owners on proper methods when servicing and maintaining hybrid vehicles. One of the most important aspects of this type of work is maintaining proper safety precautions – it is crucial when dealing with high voltage vehicles.

Click Here to Read More
The electronic components on these vehicles are often complex and expensive; therefore, proper diagnostic techniques and procedures are also crucial. Hybrid vehicles differ from year and manufacturer, and this course will guide you through the differences and similarities of the various hybrid vehicles you are likely to service.

Instructor: Dave Hobbs

Topics covered: 

  • Proper methods for service and maintenance
  • Proper safety precautions
  • Overview of various hybrid vehicles procedures

Connect