Hybrid Service & Repair
This course has been designed to give the knowledge and skills for both maintaining hybrid vehicles and the hybrid system.
This course is designed to educate technicians and shop owners on proper methods when servicing and maintaining hybrid vehicles. One of the most important aspects of this type of work is maintaining proper safety precautions – it is crucial when dealing with high voltage vehicles.
The electronic components on these vehicles are often complex and expensive; therefore, proper diagnostic techniques and procedures are also crucial. Hybrid vehicles differ from year and manufacturer, and this course will guide you through the differences and similarities of the various hybrid vehicles you are likely to service.
Instructor: Dave Hobbs
Topics covered:
- Proper methods for service and maintenance
- Proper safety precautions
- Overview of various hybrid vehicles procedures