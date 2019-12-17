Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

A new motor oil for the estimated 5 million hybrid vehicles on the road will be available in 2020 with the new Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil. Valvoline is releasing a new hybrid vehicle full synthetic motor oil in 2020.

Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil will meet the latest industry standards and will be sold in 5W-30 and 0W-20 grades, covering most hybrid models currently in use, including all common hybrid vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Honda and other auto manufacturers. According to the Toyota Motor North America November 2019 sales report, not only have overall hybrid sales increased 65.4% since November 2018, but Toyota division hybrid sales are up 68.4% for the same time period.

“Innovation is in our DNA, so we are constantly striving to develop new products and formulations that meet future consumer demand,” said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline chief marketing officer. “No matter your vehicle type, Valvoline has tested and proven products to help keep it performing at its best for the life of the vehicle.”

Hybrid engines share many similarities with traditional engines, but they also have unique challenges that fluids and lubricants must work to address. These include a hybrid engine’s constant engine start and stop, which can prevent warm up and peak performance. Low engine operating temperatures can create excess water vapor that dissolves into the oil resulting in sludge, corrosion and motor oil breakdown that can negatively impact fuel economy and engine life.

This announcement follows the brand’s recent launch of a product line specifically for electric vehicles.

“Valvoline’s pursuit of new solutions to new problems challenges our unique in-house Valvoline Engine Lab to create flexible formulas that are proven to extend engine life,” said Fran Lockwood, Valvoline chief technology officer. “Valvoline Hybrid Vehicle Full Synthetic motor oil contains a special blend of additives and superior antioxidants to provide the ultimate protection for hybrid engines.”