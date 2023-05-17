Hyliion Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

Hyliion Holdings Corp., a provider of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, announced it has achieved ISO 9001-2015 certification for its Quality Management Systems at its Cedar Park, Texas, facility.

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organizations apply the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. Hyliion says this certification is a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality products and services to its customers.

“We are proud to have achieved ISO 9001-2015 certification, which is a significant milestone for Hyliion. This certification validates our commitment to delivering the highest quality electrified powertrain solutions to our customers and provides a solid foundation for our future growth,” said Dennis Gallagher, chief operating officer of Hyliion.