Hyundai Tucson Named 2023 Best Plug-in Hybrid

EV Bizz

U.S. News & World Report awarded the Hyundai Tucson with this distinction for the second year in a row.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid has been named Best Plug-in Hybrid by U.S. News & World Report for the second year in a row, according to Hyundai Motor America.

U.S. News analyzed data for 107 luxury and mainstream hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars and named winners across nine categories. The Tucson Plug-in Hybrid was named a winner because of its outstanding combination of overall quality, starting price, Level 2 charging rate, and fuel economy and range data from the EPA, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“Receiving U.S. News & World Report’s Best Plug-in Hybrid award for the second year in a row is a testament to the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid’s efficient powertrain, innovative technology and stylish design,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “The Tucson Plug-In Hybrid is the right-sized SUV to power every lifestyle and meets the needs of drivers looking for a comfortable ride without compromising fuel efficiency.”

“The Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is a top choice among PHEVs, offering a responsive powertrain and 33 miles electric driving range,” said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. “Great interior quality, ample passenger and cargo space, and one of the most competitive prices in the segment are just a few of the reasons why the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid was a shoo-in for our Best Plug-in Hybrid award.”

