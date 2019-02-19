Icahn Automotive Announces ‘Race to 2026’ Program To Address Technician Shortage

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Icahn Automotive Group LLC, which owns and operates Pep Boys, AAMCO and Precision Tune Auto Care, announced its new program, “Race to 2026,” designed to invest in and support promising future automotive technician.

Through the “Race to 2026” program Icahn Automotive is encouraging more men and women to pursue careers in the skilled trades by rolling out partnerships with technical training schools to offer scholarships, tuition reimbursement, apprentice programs, internship programs, job placement and continuing education opportunities.

“Icahn Automotive is stepping forward to invest in the future of our businesses and our industry by helping promising technicians develop the skills necessary to be successful,” said Icahn Automotive Group CEO Dan Ninivaggi. “This industry offers young people from all backgrounds the opportunity for attractive, challenging and rewarding careers. We want to be a catalyst for changing the way the automotive service industry connects with, trains and supports tomorrow’s professional technicians.”

The “Race to 2026” program was launched at Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C., on the heels of the 2019 Daytona 500, with the unveiling of an instructional car that has an iconic ‘26 as the number. Icahn Automotive opened two branded classrooms in which students will learn in an environment featuring the latest educational resources as well as inspiring messages such as “Find the tools you need,” “Find your own path” and “Find out how far you can go.” Additional Icahn Automotive-sponsored learning facilities will be established at Alfred State College of Technology, and UTI and Lincoln Tech locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona.

The program launch and classroom unveiling provided a platform to discuss the importance of preparing youth for promising careers in the automotive trade. Icahn Automotive celebrated by awarding a $2500 scholarship to Jonathan Fanstill, a student enrolled at UTI. The scholarship is the first in a new program that will award $30,000 to 12 students annually and the company also plans to also accept students into an internship program later in the year.

“We’re at an inflection point in the automotive industry. We’re facing a technician shortage at a time when demand has never been higher,” said Brian Kaner, president of service for Icahn Automotive Group and Pep Boys. “Over the past several decades, vehicles have become highly computerized while we allowed the disinvestment in technical education and steered a whole generation toward four-year degrees and crippling student debt. Now, the need for service is increasing as people keep their cars longer and fleet populations grow, and the national conversation about the skilled trades is peaking as parents and students realize that technical training is again, as it always has been, an excellent first step to a successful career.”

“We’re passionate about showing tomorrow’s technicians just how bright the future can be,” Kaner adds. “From learning in attractive classrooms and labs to working in today’s service bays – which are sleeker than ever and filled with the latest diagnostic tools and technology – these are not their grandfathers’ auto shops. Our hope is that, by providing robust career opportunities, we will ensure an expertly trained technician is ready to provide superior customer service in every one of our bays, every day, and that in turn we positively impact that technician’s life and the overall industry.”