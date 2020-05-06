Connect with us

News

Icahn Automotive Announces Scholarship Program

 

on

Icahn Automotive, an Icahn Enterprises L.P. company, which owns and operates leading repair and maintenance providers Pep Boys, AAMCO, Precision Tune Auto Care and RPM Automotive, will award $30,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year. Twelve scholarships of $2,500 each will be available to qualified students studying to become professional automotive technicians. Students can begin the application process at https://www.icahnautomotive.com/scholarship.html

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This second annual scholarship program is part of Icahn Automotive’s “Race to 2026” initiative that aims to increase the number of trained technicians and help fill an industry-wide talent gap projected to grow to 46,000over the next six years.

“Automotive technicians keep America moving, and our Find Your Drive Scholarship demonstrates the value they provide to a country that currently needs a lot more of them,” said Brian Kaner, CEO – Service. “Our Race to 2026 initiative is designed to attract more technicians to the industry and help them go further in their careers.”

The scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing an automotive technician degree or certification through a full- or part-time high school, college or trade school program. Applications will be accepted from May 4 through June 5, and recipients will be announced in late June. In addition to the application, students must meet certain academic requirements, provide a written or video essay describing “Why I want to be a top technician,” and submit two letters of recommendation. All applications and related materials will be reviewed by the Icahn Automotive scholarship committee. 

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Icahn Automotive Announces Scholarship Program

on

Nexen Tire Launches #NexenAdventures Sweepstakes

on

NASCAR Announces Revised May Schedule As Racing Returns

on

Richard Childress To Auction No. 3 Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Do I Need A Scan Tool To Replace The Rear Brake Pads?

News: Icahn Automotive Announces Scholarship Program

News: Nexen Tire Launches #NexenAdventures Sweepstakes

Tools & Products: Idemitsu Lubricants America Introduces New GF-6 Lineup

News: NASCAR Announces Revised May Schedule As Racing Returns
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine
Connect