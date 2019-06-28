Icahn Automotive Names Orlando Universal Technical Institute Final 2019 Technical School Partner

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Icahn Automotive Service CEO Brian Kaner (Left) presents Dominic Lightner (right) Dominic Lightner, an automotive technology student at the UTI in Orlando, a $2,500 scholarship from Icahn Automotive.

Icahn Automotive announced the addition of Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Orlando campus to its Race to 2026 efforts, concluding the program’s technical school efforts for 2019.

Launched earlier this year, the Race to 2026 initiative encourages more men and women to pursue viable careers in the skilled trades by partnering with technical training schools and offering scholarships, tuition reimbursement; creating apprenticeship and internship programs; job placement and continuing education opportunities. In total, Icahn Automotive has partnered with six Universal Technical Institute and Lincoln Tech locations to reach students enrolled in automotive technology programs across the U.S.

“As a nationwide service network, we need skilled technicians in cities and towns across the country, so our partnership with UTI enables us to connect with students and provide additional support as they prepare for a career in the skilled trades,” said Icahn Automotive Service CEO Brian Kaner. “While it’s critical that we continue to hire trained technicians for our shops, we also want the students to know that no matter where they land, they made a great decision to become an automotive technician and they’re entering and industry full of promise and opportunity.”

In Orlando, Icahn Automotive, Pep Boys, and RPM leaders and technicians, and UTI administrators, instructors and students came together to unveil classroom designs that incorporated images of the well-known service brands, technicians hard at work and career maps that illustrate the many paths an automotive technician can take. The renovated areas included new furniture and equipment plus inspiring messages on the classroom walls including “Find the tools you need,” “Find your own path” and “Find out how far you can go.”

To celebrate the partnerships, Dominic Lightner, an automotive technology student at the UTI in Orlando was presented with a $2,500 scholarship from Icahn Automotive. The event also included the Pep Boys Mobile crew service rig and mobile diagnostic vehicles, unique mobile repair and diagnostic vehicles that provides on-location services as well as a new, dynamic career opportunity for automotive service program graduates.

“Universal Technical Institute’s partnership with Icahn Automotive Group is incredibly beneficial to our students and the industry, particularly the automotive aftermarket,” said John Dodson, vice president, business alliances and NASCAR at Universal Technical Institute. “As the need for skilled technicians continues to grow, so does the need for quality technical education. Four out of five of our graduates will get jobs in the industry after roughly a year of UTI training, and they’re ready to hit the ground running as soon as they enter the workforce. Icahn Automotive is our largest aftermarket partner and has hired more UTI graduates than any other aftermarket employer in the last couple of years.”