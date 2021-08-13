 Immersion And Stanley Sign Licensing Agreement -
News

Immersion And Stanley Sign Licensing Agreement

 

on

Immersion Corp., a leading developer of haptic technologies, has expanded its license with Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., (Stanley) for the use of haptics in the automotive market. Stanley is a leading global supplier of lighting products and electronic components, including automotive electronics products and control panels for printers.

“Many new car models are adopting haptics across various interfaces throughout the cabin. This new wave of adoption is enabled by technology advancements that deliver high-fidelity and high-definition experiences,” said Nobumitsu Shimada, senior director, APAC, Immersion. “We are pleased that Stanley has expanded licensing of our patented technology.”

Immersion’s high-quality touch feedback technology enhances in-vehicle interfaces and applications. Increasingly, haptics is being designed into automotive applications as more and more vehicles incorporate high-quality tactile effects for operations such as entertainment, navigation and climate control.

Learn more at www.immersion.com.

