Import Coolant Confusion

In the 1960s, coolant was changed twice a year. In the fall, antifreeze with ethylene glycol-based coolant was put into the engine to prevent the coolant from freezing and cracking the block when a cold front hit. Often, if the engine got hot, the antifreeze would boil off. In the spring, the engine would be drained and filled with water and maybe a small can of an anti-corrosion treatment.

Drivers who forgot to change coolants often ended up with a cracked block on the first day below 32 degrees, or an overheating problem on the first warm day. It was a major hassle for consumers and an ecological nightmare for shops.

Later in the decade, year-around coolant with better glycol-based chemistry was invented. Lower-phosphate coolants were introduced for European vehicles. These coolants were designed for a European market where the tap water contained more trace minerals.

All-season coolant used inorganic acid technology and worked great for almost 30 years. But it had a limited lifespan of 30,000 miles. In the late 1990s, some manufacturers switched to organic acid technology that offered a longer replacement interval.

Other changes in coolants were made to protect bi-metal engines that had a cast-iron block and aluminum head. Gaskets changed to compensate for the different rates of expansion. Many switched from fiber head gaskets to multi-layer steel (MLS) head gaskets. Also, on the intake, many OEMs switched to carrier-style gaskets that used a plastic frame. Other changes in chemistry took place to reduce chemicals that could contaminate the catalytic converter, since most OEMs were on the hook for a 100,000-mile emissions warranty.

The next step was hybrid organic acid technology (HOAT) that had higher concentrations of silicates to protect the aluminum. The HOAT coolant was used by both European and Asian manufacturers. HOAT coolants meet G5, G11 and G12 specifications and may be yellow or orange in color.