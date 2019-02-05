Indianapolis Motor Speedway College Program Accepting Applicants

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Applications are now open for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway College Program, where students can be a part of the world’s largest single-day sporting event, the Indianapolis 500.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) College Program is designed for students to learn the ins-and-outs of large-scale event operations and execution, while serving thousands of race fans at our expansive world-class facility. During the month-long program, students rotate through event-related roles to understand the Month of May, hosted at the “Racing Capital of the World.” Roles include Garage and Pits, Guest Transportation and Shuttle Services, Traffic Operations and Parking, Greeting and Gate Operations, and Suites and Hospitality Assistance.

Students can apply for three tiers of the program and have the opportunity to apply for the 2018 Leadership Team. The Leadership Team is typically made up of students who have completed at least one year of the program. All first-year positions start at $8 an hour with opportunity for internship credit.

The program includes INDYCAR Grand Prix and the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500, with Tier 1 on May 10-26; Tier 2 on May 11, May 18-19, and May 24-26; and Tier 3 on May 24-26 (Indy 500 Race Weekend).

Students interested in the IMS College Program are invited to visit Friday, Feb. 15 from 4-6 p.m. for a networking and social event in the world-famous Pagoda, and, attend the 100 Days Out Party starting at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending must RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 13.

For more information, visit indianapolismotorspeedway.com/at-the-track/college-program.