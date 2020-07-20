Connect with us

Tools & Products

Induction Innovations Has Introduced Venom HP

Use the Venom HP to heat larger metal fasteners and components faster.

Advertisement
 

on

Induction Innovations, Inc.’s Venom HP is the company’s highest powered Mini-Ductor handheld induction heater.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Venom HP is part of the Mini-Ductor series that allows users to release hardware from corrosion or thread lock compounds in a matter of seconds, without the dangers of an open flame.

The Mini-Ductor Venom HP’s feature set includes a bold new color along with maximum power available from a 120v/15amp line, with a heavy duty 18-amp cord to deliver the needed current to its new circuit design.

For more information, visit theinductor.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Induction Innovations Has Introduced Venom HP

on

AISIN Launches 2 New Automatic Transmission Fluids

on

Launch Tech X-431 Throttle Diagnostic Tool

on

CanDo Introduces Battery Tester And Reset Tool
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: BuyBrakes.com Adds Raybestos Line To Online Store

News: Red Line Launches Powersports Giveaway

Tools & Products: AISIN Launches 2 New Automatic Transmission Fluids

Tools & Products: Launch Tech X-431 Throttle Diagnostic Tool

Tools & Products: Induction Innovations Has Introduced Venom HP
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect