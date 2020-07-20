Induction Innovations Has Introduced Venom HP

Click Here to Read More

The Venom HP is part of the Mini-Ductor series that allows users to release hardware from corrosion or thread lock compounds in a matter of seconds, without the dangers of an open flame.

The Mini-Ductor Venom HP’s feature set includes a bold new color along with maximum power available from a 120v/15amp line, with a heavy duty 18-amp cord to deliver the needed current to its new circuit design.

For more information, visit theinductor.com.