Industry Leaders Help CTE Students During COVID-19 Crisis

Click Here to Read More

To help meet the mission critical challenge of building the industry’s future workforce, the newly formed CTE Coalition, led by Lincoln Electric, Tooling U-SME, NC3, camInstructor, Haas Automation and SkillsUSA, quickly mobilized to create the website Keep CTE Moving, a central portal where instructors and students can go to access much needed resources including hundreds of online classes, videos and instructional materials in areas such as machining, welding, mechatronics, industry 4.0 and programming. All online materials are produced and supplied by the coalition partners with the majority being available at no charge for the next 30 days. The goal is to help career and technical education faculty and students continue their teaching and learning in a new virtual environment as quickly as possible.

“A lot of CTE courses are in areas like welding, CNC, automotive, manufacturing and construction, and are very hands-on,” said Jason Scales, business manager, education, Lincoln Electric. “Many instructors simply don’t have online training content. This non-competitive group of industry-leading companies each maintain a robust set of e-learning modules and other resources. Together, we agreed to share our resources in an unprecedented manner. With this opportunity, tens of thousands of CTE students can keep learning, even while they may not be allowed to gather in a physical classroom or lab.