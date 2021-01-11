Video
News

Industry Organizations Help ASE Update Renewal App

 

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) recruited an experienced, creative group of industry experts to help with the development of its innovative new tool designed to help ASE Certified professionals extend the expiration date of their A1-A9 certifications: the ASE renewal app. 

The following automotive organizations volunteered time and expertise to help develop the ASE renewal app: Alfred State University, BMW, Bosch, Branch Automotive, CARMAX, College of DuPage, The Driveability Guys, Dynamic Automotive, Edwards Chevrolet, EuroService Automotive, FCA, Gil’s Garage, GM/Raytheon, Honda, Hunter Engineering, Iko’s Auto Repair, Ivy Technical College, Joliet Junior College, Lexus, Macomb Community College, Mobile Auto Solutions, OE Alternatives, Nissan North America, Page Chevrolet, Penske, Performance Dodge, Ranken Technical College, Riverside Automotive, Ruge’s Subaru, Standard Motor Products, Sterling BMW, Subaru, TBC, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Thomas Buick/GMC, Toyota, Tri-County Motors, Turbo Training, VW, WeCare Auto Service and ZF.

“The original goal of the new ASE renewal app was to make the recertification process easier and more streamlined for service professionals, providing them with a remote option for getting recertified,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “We greatly appreciate the involvement of these esteemed industry organizations who helped guide the renewal app development process. Their input was invaluable and their hard work has paid off as evidenced by the thousands of technicians who have already registered to renew their certifications on this popular app.”

Participants in the ASE Renewal App program commit only a few minutes per certification area per month to answering questions, so it takes an average of eight months to extend certifications by one year. Because learning is a strong emphasis of the program, question content focuses on the leading-edge technology on modern vehicles and issues that technicians typically have difficulty diagnosing.  

For more information, visit ASErenewalApp.com.

