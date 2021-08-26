Ingersoll Rand Cordless Impact Wrench Boosts Productivity

Ingersoll Rand has introduced the 1 in. Cordless Impactool Impact Wrench. Operators and technicians increase productivity, convenience and safety when tightening or loosening high-torque bolts with the tool’s powerful, cordless design.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“The W9691 Cordless Impact Wrench is the most powerful 1 in. cordless impact on the market,” said Jason Rowe, Global Cordless Product Manager at Ingersoll Rand. “With its quick setup and no hoses to trip over, the 1 in. cordless impact wrench promotes better safety and efficiency for operators.” With 3,000 ft.-lbs. of nut-busting torque, the 1 in. tool provides the power technicians need to handle bolts that are hard to break, rusted or tough to loosen, all in one cordless design. The 1 in. Cordless Impact Wrench is the first cordless tool on the market to reach this level of torque.

Advertisement

The tool comes with two anvil options, an extended, 6 in. anvil and a short, standard anvil for optimal versatility. The 6 in. anvil is ideal for vehicle repair applications as it helps operators access hard-to-reach places. The standard anvil offers the convenience of a cordless design without sacrificing power for operators working in extreme environments such as oil and gas refineries, foundries and other industrial sectors. Because the tool is cordless, the 1-inch Impactool increases safety and productivity. With no hoses and no need for an air compressor, operators can complete tasks quickly and efficiently and contribute to cost-savings due to minimal maintenance. The absence of hoses also removes tripping hazards, so operators can avoid the possibility of injuries.

Advertisement