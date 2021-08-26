 Ingersoll Rand Cordless Impact Wrench Boosts Productivity -
Tomorrows Technician

on

on

on

on

Tools & Products

Ingersoll Rand Cordless Impact Wrench Boosts Productivity

Tool provides the power technicians need to handle bolts that are hard to break, rusted or tough to loosen.
on

Ingersoll Rand has introduced the 1 in. Cordless Impactool Impact Wrench. Operators and technicians increase productivity, convenience and safety when tightening or loosening high-torque bolts with the tool’s powerful, cordless design.

“The W9691 Cordless Impact Wrench is the most powerful 1 in. cordless impact on the market,” said Jason Rowe, Global Cordless Product Manager at Ingersoll Rand. “With its quick setup and no hoses to trip over, the 1 in. cordless impact wrench promotes better safety and efficiency for operators.”

 With 3,000 ft.-lbs. of nut-busting torque, the 1 in. tool provides the power technicians need to handle bolts that are hard to break, rusted or tough to loosen, all in one cordless design. The 1 in. Cordless Impact Wrench is the first cordless tool on the market to reach this level of torque.

The tool comes with two anvil options, an extended, 6 in. anvil and a short, standard anvil for optimal versatility. The 6 in. anvil is ideal for vehicle repair applications as it helps operators access hard-to-reach places. The standard anvil offers the convenience of a cordless design without sacrificing power for operators working in extreme environments such as oil and gas refineries, foundries and other industrial sectors. 

Because the tool is cordless, the 1-inch Impactool increases safety and productivity. With no hoses and no need for an air compressor, operators can complete tasks quickly and efficiently and contribute to cost-savings due to minimal maintenance. The absence of hoses also removes tripping hazards, so operators can avoid the possibility of injuries.

A power control shut-off system automatically shuts off the tool when it has reached the set torque amount, which prevents over-tightening and stripping of the bolt. The tool has four different power modes: full reverse, max tighten and two modes in-between to prevent over-tightening and stripping.

The tool includes two 5.0 Amp Hours batteries to last a full workday and can perform up to 250 bolt removals and installations on a single battery charge. There are various kit options available, including the W9691-KE4 with a dual bay charger and four batteries. 

For more info: ingersollrand.com 

