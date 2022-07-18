 Ingersoll Rand Impact Features Visual Air Pressure Gauge
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Ingersoll Rand Impact Features Visual Air Pressure Gauge

on

Milwaukee Debuts Lockbolt Tool

on

Milwaukee Introduces New Stick Light

on

Mayhew Tools Extends Pry Bar Line With New Mini Pry Bar Set
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Catalytic Converter Development Process (VIDEO) Video
play

Catalytic Converter Development Process (VIDEO)

Understanding The Critical Relationship Between Toe and Tie Rod (VIDEO) Video
play

Understanding The Critical Relationship Between Toe and Tie Rod (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Battery Charging and Diagnostics

Underhood: Battery Charging and Diagnostics
BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied

Automotive: BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied
Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks

Underhood: Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks
Volvo Engine Service

Underhood: Volvo Engine Service
Diagnosing Active Roll Bars

Automotive: Diagnosing Active Roll Bars
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Ingersoll Rand Impact Features Visual Air Pressure Gauge

The new onboard air pressure gauge is situated on the back of the 2146Q1MAX and monitors the air pressure (60-120 psi).
Advertisement
 

on

Ingersoll Rand introduces the Ingersoll Rand 2146Q1MAX ¾” Impact Wrench, the company’s first pneumatic impact wrench with an innovative air gauge that indicates whether it is operating at, below or above the tool’s maximum rated air pressure of 90 psi.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“It’s always been a mystery – how much air is a pneumatic tool getting? Mystery solved. The integrated air pressure gauge on the Ingersoll Rand 2146Q1MAX ¾” provides the answers technicians need to know they are operating the impact at optimal power,” says David Dobersztyn, senior global product manager, Ingersoll Rand Pneumatic Tools.

The new onboard air pressure gauge is situated on the back of the 2146Q1MAX and monitors the air pressure ranging from 60 psi to 120 psi. When the gauge indicates the tool is operating in the green range, it’s receiving the maximum rated air pressure of 90 psi. If the gauge is in the yellow range, the air pressure is low, and if it’s in the red range, it’s operating over the rated maximum air pressure of the tool.

Advertisement

Running a pneumatic tool at a higher air pressure than it’s rated for puts undue stress on the hammer impact mechanism, shortening the tool’s life. Operating it below the recommended air pressure doesn’t provide enough power for tough bolting jobs. The power gauge gives the operator unprecedented control and efficiency while saving shop owners money by minimizing wasted compressed air.

“The worst thing for a technician is starting a job and getting stuck,” adds Dobersztyn. “The pressure gauge on the 2146Q1MAX serves as a performance indicator that tells you the tool is ready for the job before you even start.”

Advertisement

The industrial grade 2146Q1MAX ¾” Impact Wrench is the most powerful ¾” impact wrench in its class. Also available with a 1″ drive (2146Q2MAX), both tools deliver up to 2,000 foot-pounds

of nut busting torque. With its quiet, six-vane, efficient motor, the tool removes stubborn bolts reliably.

The ergonomic design is also a hallmark of the Ingersoll Rand 2146Q1MAX, featuring improved handle-positioning, balance, triggers and buttons. The tool features a feather touch trigger and a forward reverse mechanism that technicians can operate with one hand.

The 2146Q1MAX is ideal for years of reliable maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) in the body shop and on heavy machinery. It’s built with a cold-forged twin hammer mechanism and a steel hammer case to tolerate drops and daily use in harsh industrial, oil and gas, shipbuilding and construction sectors.

Advertisement

For more information on the Ingersoll Rand 2146Q1MAX ¾” Impact Wrench, visit www.ingersollrand.com or contact your local sales representative.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Lang Tools Offers Digital Multimeter

Tools & Products: Malco Launches Eagle Grip Locking Tools

Tools & Products: TOPDON Debuts Phoenix Remote Scan Tool

Tools & Products: K-Tool International Unveils Industrial Drum Fan

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician