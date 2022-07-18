Ingersoll Rand Impact Features Visual Air Pressure Gauge

Ingersoll Rand introduces the Ingersoll Rand 2146Q1MAX ¾” Impact Wrench, the company’s first pneumatic impact wrench with an innovative air gauge that indicates whether it is operating at, below or above the tool’s maximum rated air pressure of 90 psi.

“It’s always been a mystery – how much air is a pneumatic tool getting? Mystery solved. The integrated air pressure gauge on the Ingersoll Rand 2146Q1MAX ¾” provides the answers technicians need to know they are operating the impact at optimal power,” says David Dobersztyn, senior global product manager, Ingersoll Rand Pneumatic Tools. The new onboard air pressure gauge is situated on the back of the 2146Q1MAX and monitors the air pressure ranging from 60 psi to 120 psi. When the gauge indicates the tool is operating in the green range, it’s receiving the maximum rated air pressure of 90 psi. If the gauge is in the yellow range, the air pressure is low, and if it’s in the red range, it’s operating over the rated maximum air pressure of the tool.

Running a pneumatic tool at a higher air pressure than it’s rated for puts undue stress on the hammer impact mechanism, shortening the tool’s life. Operating it below the recommended air pressure doesn’t provide enough power for tough bolting jobs. The power gauge gives the operator unprecedented control and efficiency while saving shop owners money by minimizing wasted compressed air. “The worst thing for a technician is starting a job and getting stuck,” adds Dobersztyn. “The pressure gauge on the 2146Q1MAX serves as a performance indicator that tells you the tool is ready for the job before you even start.”

The industrial grade 2146Q1MAX ¾” Impact Wrench is the most powerful ¾” impact wrench in its class. Also available with a 1″ drive (2146Q2MAX), both tools deliver up to 2,000 foot-pounds of nut busting torque. With its quiet, six-vane, efficient motor, the tool removes stubborn bolts reliably. The ergonomic design is also a hallmark of the Ingersoll Rand 2146Q1MAX, featuring improved handle-positioning, balance, triggers and buttons. The tool features a feather touch trigger and a forward reverse mechanism that technicians can operate with one hand. The 2146Q1MAX is ideal for years of reliable maintenance, repair and operation (MRO) in the body shop and on heavy machinery. It’s built with a cold-forged twin hammer mechanism and a steel hammer case to tolerate drops and daily use in harsh industrial, oil and gas, shipbuilding and construction sectors.

