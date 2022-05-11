Ingersoll Rand Introduces New Impact Wrench

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
Ingersoll Rand Introduces New 1/2″ Impact Wrench
The 2235TiMAX Series is incredibly powerful, durable and reliable so that it delivers every time you need real work done right. According to the company, at only 4.6 pounds, the wrench offers the best power-to-weight ratio in its class and minimizes hand fatigue so you can work harder and faster. It’s been rigorously tested, beaten up, dropped and pushed to the limits to make sure it will always work when you need it most.
Power – Punish the toughest bolts with 1,350 ft.-lbs. of nut-busting torque and 930 ft.-lbs. of max reverse torque powered by Ingersoll Rand’s finely tuned twin-hammer impact mechanism. From the garage to the most demanding industrial sites, there is no job that will stand in its way.
Control – The four-position power regulator lets you seamlessly switch between power modes and adjust torque output for each task. The one-handed forward/reverse mechanism lets you change direction with a simple button push.
Durability – Built with a titanium hammer case, steel-wear plate and composite housing that protect the tool from the harshest environments, the 2235 pushed toughness to the next level.
Reliability – Every component, every mechanism, and every function of the 2235 Series has been pushed to the limits to ensure it always performs in the face of the toughest jobs. Backed by a two-year warranty, the 2235 Series is a finely tuned workhorse, from its components to its technology, to be the impact wrench you can always count on to get real worK done.
Learn more about the 2235TiMAX Series at www.ingersollrand.com/2235timax