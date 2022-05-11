Ingersoll Rand Introduces New Impact Wrench

The 2235TiMAX Series is incredibly powerful, durable and reliable so that it delivers every time you need real work done right. According to the company, at only 4.6 pounds, the wrench offers the best power-to-weight ratio in its class and minimizes hand fatigue so you can work harder and faster. It’s been rigorously tested, beaten up, dropped and pushed to the limits to make sure it will always work when you need it most.

Power – Punish the toughest bolts with 1,350 ft.-lbs. of nut-busting torque and 930 ft.-lbs. of max reverse torque powered by Ingersoll Rand’s finely tuned twin-hammer impact mechanism. From the garage to the most demanding industrial sites, there is no job that will stand in its way. Control – The four-position power regulator lets you seamlessly switch between power modes and adjust torque output for each task. The one-handed forward/reverse mechanism lets you change direction with a simple button push.

