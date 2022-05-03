 Inspect The Lift Struts (VIDEO)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Inspect The Lift Struts (VIDEO)

on

B'laster Names April 2022 'Instructor of the Year' Finalist

on

ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 2 (Video)

on

ASE Tech Prep: G1 Maintenance And Light Repair Part 1 (Video)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Inspect The Lift Struts (VIDEO) Video
play

Inspect The Lift Struts (VIDEO)

B'laster Names April 2022 'Instructor of the Year' Finalist Video

B'laster Names April 2022 'Instructor of the Year' Finalist

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages

Career: Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages
Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
VW Key Programming

Automotive: VW Key Programming

Career: Athena Racing, HPD Expose Females to Motorsports Careers
Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Undercar: Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Inspect The Lift Struts (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Over time, gas can escape around the seal of the shaft and the seals of the lift can degrade. Sponsored by Strongarm.
Advertisement

Here is one more item to add to your inspection routine or check list that will take zero time but add an often-missed service opportunity. Checking the spare tire as part of a vehicle inspection is a critical step. If you are opening the trunk, hatch or liftgate, check the condition of the lift struts.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Lift struts should make opening easy and support the hatch or lid while you are setting the spare tire air pressure. If you find yourself balancing the liftgate on your head or it slams shut while you retrieve your tire pressure gauge, you should recommend new support struts for your customer.

A liftgate strut is a gas spring. Within the body of the lift support are nitrogen gas and oil that are pressurized. As the hood is lifted the gas and oil transfer energy and push the lift support into the open position and can even hold it up.

Advertisement

Over time the gas can escape around the seal of the shaft and the seals of the lift support can degrade. This weakens the strut and prevents it from supporting the hood at full extension. According to a leading hood and hatch manufacturer, 3-5% of the power of a lift is lost annually and performance loss will definitely start to be noticeable after 4-5 years of the lift supports life and failure often occurring in the 8–12-year range, depending on climate and frequency of use.

If you notice issues with the support struts, chances are your customer already knows. Offering them a no-hassle solution for replacement will help you to gain even more trust.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Strongarm.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Stretch Belt Inspection And Installation (Video)

Video: Serpentine Drive Belt Kit Unboxing (Video)

Video: How To Measure Belt Wear (Video)

Video: Correctly Installing Cartridge Oil Filters (Video)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician