 Installing PRT Complete Strut Assemblies (VIDEO)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Installing PRT Complete Strut Assemblies (VIDEO)

on

Meet Smith Hall, March's 2022 Student of the Month!

on

ASE Test Prep: What Type of Diagnostic Code is a P0300?

on

ASE Test Prep: Why Should Customer Concerns Be Verified?
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Meet Smith Hall, March's 2022 Student of the Month! Video
play

Meet Smith Hall, March's 2022 Student of the Month!

Installing PRT Complete Strut Assemblies (VIDEO) Video
play

Installing PRT Complete Strut Assemblies (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service

News: ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs
BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment

Automotive: BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Installing PRT Complete Strut Assemblies (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Here are the installation procedures to follow when installing PRT strut assemblies. This video is sponsored by PRT.
Advertisement


CC:

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This is a 2020 Toyota Camry LE, these same steps apply to 2017 and newer Camry models. Make sure you check the trim and engine before you order parts. These are the tools required for the job. Remove the front wheels, use a 17-millimeter box or a combination wrench in a six-millimeter male allen socket to remove the sway bar length. Next, remove the plastic clip that secures the abs harness to the lower mountain clamp of the strut. Using a 14-millimeter socket remove the bolt that holds the bracket for the brake hose to the strut.

Advertisement

Remove the two bolts that secure the strut to the knuckle. This will require a 22-millimeter socket and wrench. Under the hood are three 14-millimeter nuts that hold the upper strut mount to the vehicle, remove the strut from the vehicle. The PRT complete strut assembly can save up to 50% on repair time versus the traditional strut assembly where the technician has to remove the spring and upper strut mount. PRT complete strut units include OE quality components in a preassembled unit restoring the original performance of the vehicle. PRT complete strut assemblies are designed to replace the strut and bearing plate all in one preassembled unit. Each PRT complete strut assembly integrates the premium strut, bearing plate, coil spring, dust cover, and spring seat all together so that the installer can change the complete assembly conveniently and easily. Loosely tighten three nuts on the upper strut tower, do not tighten completely until the weight is on the wheels.

Advertisement

This happens to reduce binding. Install the bolts that hold the knuckle to the strut, tighten the bolts to 214 foot-pounds. Loosely tighten three nuts on the upper strut tower. Reposition the brake line bracket and tighten the bolt to 21 foot-pounds. Snap the wheel speed sensors backing to the square hole on the new strut. Install the wheel, and tighten the nuts to 75 foot-pounds. Tighten the upper strut mount bolts to 37 foot-pounds. Perform a four-wheel alignment. PRT or Performance Ride Technology shares its heritage with one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts, and complete strut assemblies in the world. PRT products are produced and tested under the strictest OE quality processes required by leading automakers in five modern and fully automated plants using the latest technology available.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by PRT Auto Parts.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Mercedes-Benz Saddlebag Fuel Tanks (VIDEO)

Automotive: Watch Now: OBD Zero Diagnostics in an OBDII World

Video: E-15 Summer Blend Fuels Shouldn’t Make A Difference (VIDEO)

Video: Spark Plug Replacement Intervals (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician