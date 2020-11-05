Connect with us

Intercomp Digital Torque Wrench Tester

Save time and money by allowing the accuracy of torque wrenches to be checked at your shop.
Even when used as directed, torque wrenches can become inaccurate over time. It also can be hard to tell when one of these tools requires service until a vital part is damaged.

Intercomp’s Digital Torque Wrench Tester can help save time and money by allowing the accuracy of torque wrenches to be checked at your shop.

The Digital Torque Wrench Tester is backlit for night use, accommodates 0.5-in. drive torque wrenches and operates with a standard 9-volt battery.

It features push-button conversion from lb.-ft. to lb.-in. and Nm and the peak hold feature saves the maximum reading.

Click HERE for a video on the Intercomp Digital Torque Wrench Tester.

For more info: intercompracing.com

