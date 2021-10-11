Introducing the Performance Work Hoodie from Red Kap

The new work hoodie from Red Kap is designed to flow from first cup to last call – and all the hard work in between.

Tackle your workday with confidence thanks to purpose-built features like tucked-away SafeCinch drawstrings that leave no loose ends, pockets-a-plenty to safely store a cell phone and keep go-to tools at the ready, a covered ZeroSkratch zipper that won’t scratch or catch in all the wrong places, and durable water repellent (DWR) finish that keeps you dry even when the weather isn’t. Plus, the easy on-and-off zip-up design means you can stay the course even when temps or weather get in the way.

