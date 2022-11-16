 Iron Bars Prove No Match For MindGames Players
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Iron Bars Prove No Match For MindGames Players

on

All 'Guess The Car' Entries Correct, Though Not The Same

on

Meet Jayson White, November's Student of the Month

on

Livestream TODAY: Tire Mounting and Balancing
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO) Video
play

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO)

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO) Video
play

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

Iron Bars Prove No Match For MindGames Players

Are you on the Most Wanted list? These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.
Advertisement
 

on

The test this week is to find the answer – the answer this week is a tool used for testing. Wait…what?

Advertisement

Luckily, most everyone solved the Guess the Tool contest from the image without this even more puzzling clue – it was obvious to most that the tool was a Breakout Box.

It’s a box. It’s a breakout. It’s a Breakout Box.

Continued thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!

The following entries were randomly drawn out of all the right answers – you’re the 10 winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

Here are those champions:

• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS
• Wayne Hayden, Patrick County High School, Stuart, VA
• Briana Whitfield, Tupelo High School, Tupelo, MS
• Alfred Bamaca, Churchill High School, San Antonio, TX
• Dustin Quinana, South Meck High School, Charlotte, NC
• Jenna Hoeffken, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA
Matthew Garcia, Lee High School, Montgomery, AL
• Daniel Fuller, Gateway Community College Automotive Technology, New Haven, CT
• Sergio Rodriguez, CTEC NEISD, San Antonio, TX
• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Advertisement

Not a winner? No worries. Currently challenging minds is our Crossword Puzzle. Complete the puzzle in one sitting and you have another chance to be randomly selected from all correct entries this week. Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, October 2. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Career: Did You Solve The October ‘Guess The Tool’ Puzzle?

Career: Read The October Summit Racing Digital Edition Now!

Career: Winner Wednesday – Congrats To Crossword Puzzlers

Career: Meet Ian McKenzie, October’s Student of the Month!

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician