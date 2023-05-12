 Jacobs, Cirba Expand Sustainable Battery Processing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Jacobs, Cirba Expand Sustainable Battery Processing

This collaboration will promote a circular, more sustainable electric vehicle supply chain.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Jacobs was selected by Cirba Solutions, comprehensive battery materials and management company for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory scrap, to expand manufacturing capacity for sustainable electric vehicle (EV) battery materials across North America.

Related Articles

Jacobs is managing the facility design and supporting construction of multiple site locations, including an expansion at Cirba Solutions’ lithium-ion processing site in Lancaster, Ohio. The expansion project is estimated at $200 million, and the site recently received over $82 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.  

In addition to working with battery supply chain clients, Jacobs is delivering solutions across the EV industry, including vehicle manufacturing, transit decarbonization, power generation and supply, and funding and grant support, the company says.

For more information, visit jacobs.com.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Deloitte: Auto Suppliers Face New Market Realities

Suppliers stand at industry crossroads as they work to determine the best path forward on future value chain.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Deloitte’s has released its sixth Automotive Supplier Study.

The study examines the impacts on the supplier landscape as it braces for the potential of continued disruption and fundamental change on the horizon.

Additionally, the study is based on a quantitative analysis of financial performance from nearly 300 global automotive suppliers to study how electrification adoption could impact supplier components. 

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
DOE Invests in Rare Earth Material Extraction From Coal Waste

Studies will develop economically viable processes to extract and separate rare earth elements from mining waste.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Brake Hardware

Specific hardware does not do its job if it is left in the box.

By Andrew Markel
EV Study: Charging Infrastructure Tops Ownership Concerns

Limited knowledge of the current charging infrastructure impedes the continued adoption of EVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Preparing the Collision Industry for Electric Vehicles

Today’s electric vehicle/hybrid revolution with ADAS features has made training essential.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Bosch Developing First Automated Battery-Discharging Plant

Bosch estimates EVs will account for around 70 percent of all newly registered passenger cars in Europe by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

When replacing the tires on the Tesla, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GM Leads $50 Million Funding Round in EnergyX 

Advanced refining technology has potential to fully optimize North American lithium recovery.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Electric Roads Pave the Way for Smaller Car Batteries

Sweden, Denmark, and Germany, are testing whether electric road system (ERS) can be used to electrify road networks.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff