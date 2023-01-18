January Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

Congratulations to the 10 lucky Crossword Puzzle players whose completed entries were recently selected as last week’s MindGames winners.

Here are the clues…

Our winners are:

• Joseph Granteed, Career Tech Center of Lackawanna County, Scranton, PA

• George Logan, Cecil County School of Technology

• Adam Arndt, Bonneville High School, Washington Terrace, UT

• Madie King, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Jackson, TN

• Diana Sosa, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Jeremy Davis, Hamilton Career and Technology Center, Wallhalla, SC

• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA

• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career and Technical Center, Chillicothe, OH

• Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC

Here are the answers. The layout may vary.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, January, 22.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.