January Crossword Puzzle Winners Start New Year Right
It’s tough to complete the crossword puzzle in one sitting, but doing so can create a winning new year.
The Crossword Puzzle takes a lot of effort to complete in one sitting – if you managed to do it, congratulations! You were thrown into the hopper with all the other hard workers for a chance at a $10 McDonalds gift card.
Here are January Crossword Champs.
• Vinny DiTaranto, PNW Boces, Yorktown Hts., NY;
• Thomas Garrett, Arbor View High School, Las Vegas, NV;
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ;
• Samuel Willametz, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT;
• Quinn Megna, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ;
• Jose Zepeda, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL;
• Jerry Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH;
• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Deptford, NJ;
• Deacon Bradbury, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe, KS;
• Christian Samberson, Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, Columbiana, OH.
Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our “Guess the Tool” MindGame before midnight, January 24, 2021.
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.