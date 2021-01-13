Video
Career

January ‘Guess The Car’ Contest Features Downpour Of Entries

 

on

You think winning entries just fall from the sky? Well, in MindGames they do. Here are the winners of the January contest.
Entries in the January “Guess The Car” MindGames contest ranged from the disparate (the Thunderbird, the Rainier or the Renault) to the desperate (“I have no idea…”) but in the end, only one answer was right.

The T-rain (Terrain) falls mainly on the plain.

It was the Terrain, GMC’s small SUV. Here are the winners, randomly selected from all correct entries, being showered in prizes (or at least a $10 McDonalds Gift Card).

• Jonathon Couch, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

• George Walker Jr., East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL

• Matt Goncalves, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

• Robbie Lindhorst, Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg, IL

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, James Beach, NC

• William March, Community College of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

• Tony Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winterhaven, FL

• Joe Laporta, Bristol Tech, Bristol, CT

• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY

• Kayln Schuller, CCC Hastings, Hastings, NE.

Going on now is the January Crossword Puzzle. Can you complete it in one sitting? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, January 17, 2020.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Connect