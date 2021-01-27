Video
January 'Guess The Tool' Winners Announced

JR Arellano Ocampo, January's Continental Student Of The Month

B'laster Names January 2021 'Instructor Of The Year' Finalist

January Crossword Puzzle Winners Start New Year Right
January ‘Guess The Tool’ Winners Announced

 

Winners mowed down the competition for this week’s Guess The Tool contest.
The randomly selected winners of January’s MindGames contest are outstanding in their fields – they mowed down the competition and weeded out the right answer in our Guess the Tool contest.

Click Here to Read More
Soldering Iron (sod + ring + iron)

The correct answer was a Soldering Iron (sod + ring + iron). Winners will receive a $10 McDonalds Gift card. Our winners are:

Damien Arvanitis, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

Zach Cline, Davie County High School, Mocksville, NC

Steve Levin, Columbus State Community College, Columbus, OH

Joe Wintermute, Aurora East High School, Aurora, IL

Abigail Pierce, Norfolk County Agricultural High School, Walpole, MA

Jonathan Couch, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

Alexander Medina, EVIT East, Mesa, AZ

Seth James, Davie County High School, Mocksville, NC

• Ray Dove, Weaver Academy, Greensboro, NC

• Benjamin Lane, Calvert Career & Technology Academy, Prince Frederick, MD.

Going on right now is our challenging Pop Quiz, this week focusing on drivebelts and steering and suspension. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, January 31. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

