 January MindGames Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced
Career

January MindGames Crossword Puzzle Winners Announced

Congratulations to all the correct entries – keep playing if your name isn’t listed below.
Congratulations to the 10 lucky Crossword Puzzle players whose completed entries were recently selected as last week’s MindGames winners. Across plus down add up to a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

The clues…

Our winners are:

• Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipongo, VA
• Fred Dukes, Harnett Central High School, Angier, NC
• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC
• George Billings, North Moore High School, Carthage, NC
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Paul Yuravak, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL
• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ
• Shanna Franklin, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, McKenzie, TN

The solution.

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool MindGame before midnight, January 23.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

