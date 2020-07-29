JASPER Offers Chrysler 5.7L Hemi MDS-Delete Engine

Click Here to Read More

This engine is currently not for sale, or use, in California. It is available for the following applications:

2009-2014 Ram 1500

Multi Displacement System (MDS) refers to cylinder deactivation as a fuel economy measure. Once the vehicle reaches highway speed, the MDS deactivates four of the engine’s eight cylinders.

“JASPER offers this engine due to original design issues with the MDS lifters, or solenoid failures,” said Brad Boeglin, JASPER research and development group leader. “This engine option includes a Non-MDS camshaft, 16 Non-MDS roller lifters with updated bearing assemblies, and four MDS solenoid block-off plugs.”

“A Diablo Predator 2 tuner is included with the purchase of this engine to reprogram the ECM, and remove the command for the MDS,” added Boeglin. “The tuner has preloaded settings available for different octane fuels, transmission shift time/pressure adjustments, tire size, and more.”

The Chrysler 5.7L Hemi MDS-Delete engine is covered by a nationwide, transferable parts and labor warranty of up to 3 years, or 100,000 miles. Full warranty disclosure is available on our website or upon request.