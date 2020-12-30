Jay Leno, Walmart Partner On Car Care Line

Jay Leno and Walmart have introduced a new line of car care products to customers nationwide. Ranging from a leather cleaner to a quick detailer, seven advanced car care products from Jay Leno’s Garage are now available through Walmart.com and will be sold inside retail stores beginning the spring of 2021. As part of the program, Leno transformed a 2021 Ford F-150 to match the 1979 model driven by the iconic Sam Walton.

Legendary comedian, world-renowned car guy and former host of the Tonight Show, Leno worked closely with product engineers and chemists to develop easy-to-use formulations that offer world-class shine and protection. The company – which shares its name with the Emmy-award winning television series – offers a range of detailing solutions, tools and accessories.

“Both Walmart and Jay Leno’s Garage share a passion for offering innovative, time-saving products that deliver professional results at a great value,” said Leno. “To celebrate the introduction of our car care products through Walmart, we customized a 2021 Ford F-150 to look like the ‘79 truck that Sam Walton drove to deliver products to his stores. Truly a workhorse, Sam kept it in top condition throughout his life. Our car care products can help hardworking people keep their vehicles looking just as great at a low cost that Sam Walton would have appreciated.”

Available under the Jay Leno’s Garage – Advanced Vehicle Care brand, the company makes its products in the USA. The line includes products used on his cars that helped him win multiple Concours level car shows.

That 1979 F-150 is currently located in the Walmart Museum, which features Walton’s 5&10, a world-class exhibit gallery and The Spark Café Soda Fountain in Bentonville, Arkansas. The creation of the Walmart Museum was, as Sam Walton put it, “a labor of love” for many associates.

Led by Betty Holmes, the team scrupulously documented the beginnings of the Walton family, the growth of Sam Walton as a leader and businessman, and the founding of Walmart. Betty Holmes traveled extensively with Sam, most often by plane with Sam as their pilot. Leno and his team named the replica truck “Betty” in her honor. The replica 1979 and the 2021 Ford-150s were featured together in a video by Jay Leno’s Garage.



“Seeing the two F150s side-by-side in Jay’s garage was like witnessing a family reunion of past and future classics,” said Alan Dranow, director of the Walmart Museum. “I think Sam would’ve been happy to see the modern version of his old red-and-white. It has all the updates he’d want to keep current with today’s technology, and technology was important to Sam.”

The Jay Leno’s Garage car care line is part of Walmart’s automotive department product line. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 11,700 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites