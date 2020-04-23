Connect with us

Tools & Products

JEGS Hydraulic Valve Lifter Removal Tool

Save time and frustration with stuck lifters.
Advertisement
 

on

JEGS Hydraulic Valve Lifter Removal Tool is designed to easily free tight or stuck lifters from the engine block. The built-in slide hammer and knurled handle work together to help you deal with those difficult lifters. Quality steel construction and a rust resistant finish create a durable tool that will save you from a ton of frustration.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Feature of the Hydraulic Valve Lifter Removal Tool include:

  • Secure Grip Handle
  • Slide Hammer Design
  • Overall Length: 13.50 in.
  • Heavy Duty Steel

For more information, visit jegs.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

JEGS Hydraulic Valve Lifter Removal Tool

on

AISIN Launches Window Regulator Program To Aftermarket

on

Mayhew Introduces New 10-Pc Phillips Dual Drive Bit Set

on

Ullman Hands-Free Magnifying Inspection Mirror
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Undercar: Tips For Investing In A New Tire Changer

Video: VIDEO: How To Install A Spin-On Oil Filter

Video: VIDEO: How To Get Rid Of Brake Rotor Corrosion

Tools & Products: AISIN Launches Window Regulator Program To Aftermarket

Tools & Products: Mayhew Introduces New 10-Pc Phillips Dual Drive Bit Set
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine
Connect