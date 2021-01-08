Video
JEGS Introduces 24-Volt Cordless 1/2″ Drive Impact Wrench

The impact wrench offers a 2-speed transmission (forward & reverse) and delivers 410 ft. lbs. of tightening torque.
JEGS 81747 24-Volt Cordless 1/2 in. Drive Impact Wrench offers a 2-speed transmission (forward & reverse) and delivers 410 ft. lbs. of tightening torque.

Features:

  • 24-Volt cordless design;
  • 1/2 in. drive anvil for use with standard 1/2 in. drive sockets;
  • Variable-speed trigger;
  • Molded rubber shock-absorbing grip;
  • Detachable side handle allows you to use both hands while in operation for extra grip; and
  • Battery charging time to full charge is 2 hours.

Includes:

  • (1) 24-Volt nickel-metal-hydride (NiMH) rechargeable battery;
  • (1) 120-Volt~60Hz charging station; and
  • Heavy-duty plastic storage case with double latch and carrying handle.

Specifications:

  • No Load Speed: 2000/min.-1;
  • Impact: 2600/min.-1;
  • Max Tightening Torque: 550N-m (410 ft. lbs.);
  • Overall Length: 300 mm (11.811 in.); and
  • Weight: 3kg (6.614 lbs.).

For more information, visit: https://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS/555/81747/10002/-1#.

