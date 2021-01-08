Underhood: BMW Telematics
JEGS Introduces 24-Volt Cordless 1/2″ Drive Impact Wrench
The impact wrench offers a 2-speed transmission (forward & reverse) and delivers 410 ft. lbs. of tightening torque.
JEGS 81747 24-Volt Cordless 1/2 in. Drive Impact Wrench offers a 2-speed transmission (forward & reverse) and delivers 410 ft. lbs. of tightening torque.
Features:
- 24-Volt cordless design;
- 1/2 in. drive anvil for use with standard 1/2 in. drive sockets;
- Variable-speed trigger;
- Molded rubber shock-absorbing grip;
- Detachable side handle allows you to use both hands while in operation for extra grip; and
- Battery charging time to full charge is 2 hours.
Includes:
- (1) 24-Volt nickel-metal-hydride (NiMH) rechargeable battery;
- (1) 120-Volt~60Hz charging station; and
- Heavy-duty plastic storage case with double latch and carrying handle.
Specifications:
- No Load Speed: 2000/min.-1;
- Impact: 2600/min.-1;
- Max Tightening Torque: 550N-m (410 ft. lbs.);
- Overall Length: 300 mm (11.811 in.); and
- Weight: 3kg (6.614 lbs.).
For more information, visit: https://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS/555/81747/10002/-1#.