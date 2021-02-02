Video
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Belt Length Matters Video
VIDEO: Belt Length Matters

VIDEO: Fuel Hose Types And Specifications Video
VIDEO: Fuel Hose Types And Specifications

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims

Reducing Risks Of Damaging Tires, TPMS Sensors And Rims
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Ford Clock Master Diagnostics

Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Engine Build: Sleeved And Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine
Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine

Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine
Tools & Products

JEGS Introduces Ratcheting Tubing Cutters

The use of a cutting blade eliminates the rough edges that come with grinders and cut-off wheels.
on

JEGS tubing cutters let you easily make clean cuts in tubing and pipes. Designed for use with mild and stainless steel, these tools, which come in a variety of sizes, can accommodate most jobs.  

The use of a cutting blade eliminates the rough edges that come with grinders and cut-off wheels. 

This versatile tool is designed for use in tight spaces. Pipe diameter and load resistance can be easily adjusted using the tension screw. The wide range of diameters this tool can cut opens up a range of possibilities for uses. 

Features 

  • Requires only 15 degrees of movement to work 
  • Removable head works in most situations where the handle would get in the way 
  • Cuts mild steel, aluminum, copper, brass and other materials 

For more information, visit jegs.com.

Connect