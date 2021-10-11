 JEGS Locking Pliers Slide Hammer
Tools & Products

JEGS Locking Pliers Slide Hammer

Designed with an ergonomic weighted hammer on a heavy-gauge shaft, you will be able to exert enough force to move parts.
JEGS’ selection of slide hammers make it simple to remove difficult-to-access components. From bearings to body panels, these kits help you to speed up repairs while reducing frustration. Designed with an ergonomic weighted hammer on a heavy-gauge shaft, you will be able to exert enough force to move most parts. With two options to choose from, we have a tool that fits your needs.

The JEGS 81789 locking plier slide hammer makes removing tight or stuck parts easy. Simply attach the locking plier to the object to be removed, making sure to have a tight grip. Then attach the slide hammer’s clevis to the d-hook on the end of the pliers. Once everything is connected slide the weighted hammer back and forth until the part has come free. This tool is ideal for bodywork and it also has a wide range of mechanical applications. Keep your projects moving at a steady pace and don’t let seized hardware slow you down.

Features of the locking plier include, nickel-plated chromium-vanadium steel jaws, chromoly handles, a d-ring attached to the adjustment screw, a curved jaw for round object removal and disassembly options.

For more info: jegs.com

