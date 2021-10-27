JEGS No Spill Coolant Filling Funnel Kit

JEGS Funnels & Drain Pans are a must for any garage or workshop. They are manufactured from chemical-resistant plastic and are great for oil, transmission fluid, coolant and differential lube changes.

JEGS 51220 No-Spill Coolant Filling Funnel Kit provides a simple way to fill automotive cooling systems without spilling fluid & trapping air in the system. The kit features a plastic funnel that includes a vented fluid stopper to prevent cooling system pressure buildup while filling. The Funnel becomes a storage container and can be safely stored away when not in use. Included with the funnel kit is an extension piece, funnel plug, plastic 45 degree elbows, radiator cap attachments, radiator fill tubes and a snap on lid.

