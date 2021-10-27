 JEGS No Spill Coolant Filling Funnel Kit
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Determining When You Should Replace Wipers (VIDEO)

Handling A Car That Won't Start (Video)

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Tools & Products

JEGS No Spill Coolant Filling Funnel Kit

Keep fluid spills off your floor with this new funnel and drain pan kit.
on

JEGS Funnels & Drain Pans are a must for any garage or workshop. They are manufactured from chemical-resistant plastic and are great for oil, transmission fluid, coolant and differential lube changes.

JEGS 51220 No-Spill Coolant Filling Funnel Kit provides a simple way to fill automotive cooling systems without spilling fluid & trapping air in the system. The kit features a plastic funnel that includes a vented fluid stopper to prevent cooling system pressure buildup while filling. The Funnel becomes a storage container and can be safely stored away when not in use. Included with the funnel kit is an extension piece, funnel plug, plastic 45 degree elbows, radiator cap attachments, radiator fill tubes and a snap on lid.

For more info: jegs.com

