 JEGS No Spill Coolant Filling Funnel Kit
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

JEGS No Spill Coolant Filling Funnel Kit

on

Ingersoll Rand Cordless Impact Wrench Boosts Productivity

on

Champion Oil Introduces Two New Car Care Products

on

The Proof Is in Vital Fluid Analysis from Fluid Rx Diagnostics
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Understanding The Gold AGM Battery Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding The Gold AGM Battery

VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated? Video
play

VIDEO: Why Are Ignition Coils Lubricated?

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?

Undercar: Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?
Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter

Underhood: Signs Of A Bad Fuel Filter
Regenerative Braking Service

Undercar: Regenerative Braking Service
VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters

Video: VIDEO: Understanding Differences In Oil, Air And Cabin Filters
Monotube Or Twin Tube, What Is The Best For The Application?

Undercar: Monotube Or Twin Tube, What Is The Best For The Application?
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

JEGS No Spill Coolant Filling Funnel Kit

Keep fluid spills off your floor with this new funnel and drain pan kit.
Advertisement
 

on

JEGS Funnels & Drain Pans are a must for any garage or workshop. They are manufactured from chemical-resistant plastic and are great for oil, transmission fluid, coolant and differential lube changes.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

JEGS 51220 No-Spill Coolant Filling Funnel Kit provides a simple way to fill automotive cooling systems without spilling fluid & trapping air in the system. The kit features a plastic funnel that includes a vented fluid stopper to prevent cooling system pressure buildup while filling. The Funnel becomes a storage container and can be safely stored away when not in use. Included with the funnel kit is an extension piece, funnel plug, plastic 45 degree elbows, radiator cap attachments, radiator fill tubes and a snap on lid.

For more info: jegs.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Lineup with Racking

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Delivers Faster Cordless Riveting

Tools & Products: New M18 ROVER Flood Light Delivers 33% More Lumens Than Old

Tools & Products: Mayhew Introduces New 11-in-1 Screwdriver And Nut Driver

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician