JEGS Offers SSR-II Pro Series Distributor

Featuring a CNC-Machined forged aluminum housing, premium distributor cap and rotor with brass terminals; JEGS SSR-II Pro Series Distributors are for use with an external CD ignition box. The high-performance magnetic pickup & paddle wheel provide an accurate signal at all RPM levels.

The distributor shaft is centerless ground, then polished, and rides on an upper sealed ball bearing and lower oil-lite bronze bushing. This ensures both smooth and reliable operation up to 10,000 RPM as well as a much longer service life than other distributors with steel or polymer bushings, said the company.

Each Distributor includes a performance advance curve with additional springs and stop bushings to tailor to the curve of your engine.

Note: JEGS SSR-II Pro Series Distributors require the use of an external CD ignition box (available separately).

SSR-II Pro Series Distributor

• Small Block Mopar 318, 360

• Mechanical Advance

• Red Cap w/Male Terminals

• CD Ignition Box Required (Available Separately)

• Shaft Diameter: .500 in.

• Includes Wire Retainer

