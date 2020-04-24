JEGS Offers SSR-II Pro Series Distributor

Featuring a CNC-Machined forged aluminum housing, premium distributor cap and rotor with brass terminals; JEGS SSR-II Pro Series Distributors are for use with an external CD ignition box. The high-performance magnetic pickup & paddle wheel provide an accurate signal at all RPM levels.
The distributor shaft is centerless ground, then polished, and rides on an upper sealed ball bearing and lower oil-lite bronze bushing. This ensures both smooth and reliable operation up to 10,000 RPM as well as a much longer service life than other distributors with steel or polymer bushings, said the company.
Each Distributor includes a performance advance curve with additional springs and stop bushings to tailor to the curve of your engine.
Note: JEGS SSR-II Pro Series Distributors require the use of an external CD ignition box (available separately).
SSR-II Pro Series Distributor
• Small Block Mopar 318, 360
• Mechanical Advance
• Red Cap w/Male Terminals
• CD Ignition Box Required (Available Separately)
• Shaft Diameter: .500 in.
• Includes Wire Retainer
For more information visit: www.jegs.com/i/JEGS/555/40508/10002/-1.