Jiffy Lube Celebrates 10 Years Supporting MDA

As Jiffy Lube drives to do more in communities across the country, the brand is again teaming up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) for its 10th annual fundraising campaign to support research and care to fund treatments and find cures for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. During the month of August, Jiffy Lube customers will be invited to make a donation of $3 or more to MDA at participating Jiffy Lube centers.

In return, customers receive a Drive2DoMore savings book containing offers on Jiffy Lube services. All proceeds from the Drive2DoMore campaign support MDA’s efforts to fund multi-disciplinary medical care teams and research at over 150 MDA Care Center’s at the nation’s top medical institutions. For participating Jiffy Lube locations or to make a donation, visit www.mda.org/jiffy-lube.

MDA’s 2021 National Spokesperson, Nyheim Hines, running back for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, will continue his support of the organization and amplify the campaign to raise awareness and funds for MDA families. Hines has long been a supporter of MDA through the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign. He has worn cleats that have included the names of his grandmother, mother and uncle, all of whom live or have lived with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), one of over 43 neuromuscular diseases MDA treats and seeks to cure. MDA and Hines will be sharing the campaign details with the #DRIVE2DOMORE hashtag via social media. Watch his video here.

“Watching my family members live with muscular dystrophy has opened my eyes to the critical need for awareness and funds for the neuromuscular disease community,” said Hines. “I’m honored to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Jiffy Lube’s efforts to fund breakthrough science and care and commend them for their decade-long dedication of driving to do more to support MDA’s mission.” Since 2012, Jiffy Lube has raised more than $7 million for MDA, with hopes of reaching the $8 million milestone this year. The funds raised during the decade-long collaboration have helped lead to medical breakthroughs for people living with neuromuscular diseases.

“At Jiffy Lube, we understand the importance of mobility, and through the Drive2DoMore initiative, we are honored to work alongside MDA so those living with neuromuscular disease can participate more fully in their communities,” said Sara Smith, Director of Marketing for Jiffy Lube International, Inc. “It’s incredible to see the impact that our long-standing collaboration has had on driving life-changing research, and together with Jiffy Lube franchisees and customers, we are committed to do more for the MDA families in their communities.” “Funding from the Drive2DoMore campaign, in collaboration over the past decade with Jiffy Lube’s leadership, franchisees, and customers nationwide, has been life-changing, leading in part to 12 new FDA-approved treatments in just the past six years alone. Our work on behalf of the neuromuscular community to ensure people have access to healthcare, education, employment, and travel, improves the quality of life for our families. We are so grateful to Jiffy Lube for their ongoing support of this work,” said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D, President and CEO of MDA.

“MDA’s support has allowed me to have access to the care I need to live my life. Thanks to partners like Jiffy Lube, there are more breakthroughs to come, if we all drive to do more together!” said Ethan LyBrand, MDA’s National Ambassador. “I’m so happy to be part of the Jiffy Lube campaign, because it is raising awareness about muscular dystrophy that I live with,” said Maddee Helaire, MDA Ambassador. “It’s important to me, that people understand we need to raise money so we can get care and new treatments to help us live our lives.”

