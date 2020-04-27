John Bean Offers New EZ-ADAS App For Easier Recalibration

Click Here to Read More

“Once again, John Bean is on the forefront of new innovative technology, setting it apart from the competition,” said Mariana Montovaneli, marketing manager for John Bean. “The John Bean EZ-ADAS system is a must-have for shops who want to service late model vehicles equipped with ADAS, and the new app makes it even easier to do so. The one-of-a-kind EZ-ADAS mobile app combines high quality, 3-D videos with step-by-step procedures and provides all the data needed for technicians to perform ADAS recalibration service.”

The John Bean EZ-ADAS Recalibration System includes an intuitive, laser-guided target placement that ensures accurate, error-free positioning, as well as an exclusive mobile app that allows the service technician to gain quick access to vehicle specifications. It also features easy vehicle selection with a VIN barcode reader that can be utilized via the smartphone camera.

“The John Bean EZ-ADAS mobile app provides all the guidance needed to perform ADAS recalibration,” continued Montovaneli. “When using the app, service techs will also have access to OEM diagnostics and set-up guides for a complete recalibration service.”