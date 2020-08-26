Connect with us

John Bean Showcases Tire Changer In New Video

The video features the company’s John Bean T7800 leverless tire changer.
A new video from John Bean highlights how tire changer technology can help shops grow their businesses, the company says.

The T7800 features a dynamic bead breaker system, control panel and the powerMont tool that provides more flexibility in wheel clamping and reduces the possibility of wheel damage, the company says.

Its integrated wheel lift helps reduce technician fatigue when handling heavy wheels and Prospeed continuously controls torque and speed, providing safe operation for the tire with the highest rotation speed available on a commercial tire changer, the company says.

