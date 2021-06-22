John Gardner And Babcox Media Partner For Video Series

We partnered with John Gardner from JohnGardnerTV to put out a series of educational videos hosted in the Babcox Garage Studio to help give our audiences an in-depth look into how complex automotive systems can be.

Advertisement

From brake pads to TPMS to shocks, John Gardner tackles it in this collaborative series. John is an automotive technology instructor at Chipola College. He completed the General Motors ASEP and Associate of Science degree programs at Broward College. He worked several years for General Motors as lead technician. John serves as host of the Advance Auto Parts Automotive System Training, as well as the newly popular “Tech Garage” TV series John Gardner demoing the effects of friction in “Brake Friction Compounds” Click on the links below to watch the videos in the series: Intro Video: John gives a quick rundown on what the video series will cover.

Advertisement

TPMS Tips And Tricks: What TPMS is and the different kinds of sensors it includes Brake Friction Compounds: Brake pad materials, friction, and wear factors Brake Pad Diagnostic: The difference between a good brake pad and a bad brake pad as well as how to fix any issues that may be causing wear Silence Strut And Shock Noise: What makes a smooth ride and a few tips on what might be causing a rough one.

Advertisement

Top Suspension Tips: 101 lesson on suspension and a few tips on how to diagnose an issue Consulting Customers About Struts: John shows how to communicate with a customer what might be wrong with their shocks and struts Passive Wheel Speed Sensors: ABS light coming on can be caused by a wheel speed sensor, whether passive or active Driveline And Wheel End Bearing Tips: Tricks to diagnosing some driveline and wheel end issues

Advertisement