 JohnDow Introduces Cre-Oil to Dynamic Line
JohnDow Introduces Cre-Oil to Dynamic Line

Tools & Products

JohnDow Introduces Cre-Oil to Dynamic Line

Cre-Oil has a low viscosity, allowing it to creep deeply and wick into tight crevices to chemically loosen rust.
on

JohnDow announced the addition of Cre-Oil Professional-Grade Penetrating Fluid to the Dynamic chemical line. Cre-Oil’s superior formulation with current chemistry modifications makes it into the new Gold Standard of penetrating fluids, preferred by auto service professionals, the company said. 

“Cre-Oil is absolutely the best penetrating oil available in the automotive aftermarket today,” said Robert Christy, president of JohnDow Industries. “When nothing else works, this will. Only a torch will beat Cre-Oil in loosening the bond caused by rust and corrosion.”

Cre-Oil, which comes in a 12 oz. can, has a low viscosity allowing it to creep deeply and wick into tight crevices during repairs to chemically loosen rust and corrosion bonds created over time. Areas of application include pipe threads, pulleys, screws, fasteners, hinges, suspensions, chains, casters, cables, gears, electrical terminals, brake calipers and much more.

Service professionals breaking rusted and corroded nuts or bolts can add unnecessary time to otherwise simple repairs. Cre-Oil is formulated with more aggressive solvents, wetting agents, and a specialty oil to break the surface tension of rust and corrosion, making disassembly easy. It does not evaporate, which helps with lubrication and stops further rust build up. Simply spray Cre-Oil on the impacted area and remove the nuts and bolts.

Cre-Oil is formulated for use in automotive, farm and agriculture, industrial/maintenance, fleet and heavy-duty, and performance among numerous other applications. Christy went on to say, “It has been an industry secret but it will be no longer. Cre-Oil works when nothing else does and is available exclusively through JohnDow Industries.”

Cre-Oil joins the Dynamic line of 23 chemical products including Foamy Engine Degreaser, Battery Protector, Brake Cleaner, Bead Sealer, Tire Paste and numerous others.

For more info: Creoil.com and JohnDow.com.

